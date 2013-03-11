Litepanels to introduce variety of new lighting products at NAB

Litepanels, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will debut a variety of new LED lighting products at the 2013 NAB Convention in booth number C6425.

For the first time at NAB, Litepanels will show production models of the largest members of its Fresnel fixture family, the Inca 12 (tungsten-balanced) and Sola 12 (daylight-balanced) fixtures. These cool-running lights combine the performance of large Fresnel fixtures with the advantages of LED technology. Both versions supply powerful and controllable illumination comparable to a 2K while using just a small fraction of the energy required by traditional tungsten or daylight Fresnel fixtures. With custom-designed, lightweight Fresnel lenses, they emit even, collimated light that is easily controlled manually or via an integrated DMX module to facilitate remote dimming and flood-spot focusing simultaneously.

The new 1x1 LS Bi-Color is the latest in the Litepanels family of flat-panel 1’x1’ fixtures. This light provides dependable, soft, directional output that is adjustable from daylight to tungsten, and 100 percent to zero dimming with no color shift. Color and dimming adjustments are provided via convenient on-fixture knobs. LS Series fixtures maintain features such as flicker-free analog dimming and power by AC or DC, but without studio-specific components such as DMX control for dimming and color changes. The entry-level priced 1x1 LS Bi-Color is perfect for budget-conscious markets.

Litepanels has three new traveling kits featuring the company’s new cost-effective 1x1 LS fixtures: the LS Traveler Duo Kit, with one 1x1 LS Flood and one 1x1 LS Spot; the LS Traveler Trio Kit, with two 1x1 LS Floods and one 1x1 LS Spot; and the LS Traveler Trio Plus Kit, with two 1x1 LS Bi-Colors and one 1x1 LS Flood. The kits come with light stands for each fixture and a hard sided carrying case.