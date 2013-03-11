Harris Broadcast to show enhanced NetGain software at NAB

Harris Broadcast will introduce new enhancements to its NetGainbusiness intelligence and analytics software at the 2013 NAB Show (April 8-11, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N2503). The company will demonstrate new visual analytics, mobile dashboards, interfaces to social media data and access to embedded and third-party data mining capabilities as part of its new NetGain v2.4.2 release.

Through the new visual analytics capability, NetGain gives broadcasters and media organizations unique capabilities to proactively pull data from many sources, and quickly compare and analyze that data to fully understand current business landscapes through an intuitive visual interface. Users can quickly publish the generated dashboards and reports to mobile devices, via e-mail or portal. Meanwhile, new “visual foresight” tools leverage predictive analytics to help customers develop forward-looking metrics, from anticipated earnings to potential media buys for advertisements.

NetGain v2.4.2 also incorporates the following new tools and benefits:

· Access to Wisdom Professional for performing advanced analytics on Facebook user data. This provides media companies with advanced capability to analyze viewing audiences and enhance advertising placement.

· More than 300 predefined data mining and predictive analytics functions.

· Integration with the open-source “R” analytics library, unleashing limitless access to analytics and statistics for business modeling.

NetGain integrates these new tools while retaining its ability to load data and generate reports with speed and efficiency, allowing customers to share business intelligence information locally or across the enterprise within minutes. Furthermore, the wealth of information generated ensures that users can get a complete view of all available business opportunities.