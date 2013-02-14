ATEME releases second-gen IRD Kyrion DR5000 at the NAB Show 2013
The IRD addresses multiple contribution applications, such as MCR receiving, backhauling, point-to-point transmission or local satellite downlink monitoring.
The device supports MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 up to 4:2:2 10-bit with low latency, and offers software upgrades from SD to HD and also from 4:2:0 to 4:2:2 chrominance. It is based on FPGA hardware — robust and lightweight, with a constant video monitoring front panel.
For more information, see ATEME at NAB booth SU7102.
