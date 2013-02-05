Livestream showcases its StudioHD500 at NAB 2013

Livestream will showcase a software-only edition of its Studio HD500 at this year's show. This latest edition allows users to build a live, multi-camera production switcher that runs on Microsoft Windows and works exclusively with any Blackmagic Design capture-and-playback device, including full-resolution MJPEG AVI and media players.

It features support for up to five live video inputs/outputs and an HD live video output (analog, HDMI or HD-SDI) via connected BlackMagic Design devices -- in addition to featuring live transitions and audio mixing, graphics overlay and titling, and a built-in live streaming encoder.

For more information, visit Livestream at NAB booth SL10716.