FUJIFILM to feature new lenses at NAB Show

FUJIFILM North America will make the NAB debut of the Premier PL 85-300 Cabrio lens (model ZK3.5x85) and the XA99x8.4 UltraWide field production lens at the 2013 NAB Show.

While the PL 85-300 is similar in size and weight as the PL 19-90mm Cabrio (Model ZK4.7x19), its longer focal length makes it well suited for shooting documentaries, nature and wildlife, and commercials. The PL 85-300 offers a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.

Designed using the latest optical simulation technology, the PL 85-300 Cabrio not only offers exceptional optical performance in the center of the image but in the corners of the frame as well.

Like the PL 19-90 Cabrio, the PL 85-300 is equipped with the same indispensable features, including flange focal distance adjustment, a MOD of 1.2m, a macro function for objects as close as 97mm (3.8in) and covers a 31.5mm diagonal sensor size.

