Primestream to showcase FORK 4.0 at NAB 2013

At the 2013 NAB Show, Primestream will be exhibiting FORK 4.0, the newest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows.

With new modules, features, technological improvements, and integration with third-party broadcast workflows, FORK 4.0 is more responsive, powerful, extendable and adept at managing large-scale and multi-site installations. New modules include the customizable FORK Logger metadata-tagging tool that allows for logging live and recorded video, as well as workflows for Avid Media Composer and elegant archiving integrations with Quantum StorNext.

Improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as FORK Drones, dynamic metadata forms, and scripts — increase the software's stability, reliability, and functionality, enabling FORK 4.0 to manage larger installations more efficiently and operate within today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.