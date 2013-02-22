Clear-Com to release version 1.1 of HelixNet Partyline Intercom System

Clear-Com will unveil version 1.1 of its HelixNet Partyline Intercom System at the 2013 NAB Show. Included in this new product release is a system linking capability, which extends digital partyline intercom communications over a network among a production's field users, mobile trucks and studio headquarters cost-effectively and efficiently, without compromising audio quality.

The HelixNet Partyline Intercom System is a digital network partyline intercom that combines the simplicity of a traditional analog partyline intercom with the advanced network management capabilities of a matrix intercom. It uses a single-pair, shielded cable for supporting all audio channels, program audio and power for beltpacks, making it ideal for broadcast applications that require quick setup and distribution of multiple channels of intercom.

Expanded functionality under version 1.1 includes the ability to link up to five HMS-4X Main Stations and up to 100 HBP-2X Digital Beltpacks via Ethernet to built larger and more sophisticated partyline intercom systems. HelixNet's station-to-station networking function makes this possible by defining up to five Main Stations that can be connected via the new HL1-ET2 Ethernet Module. Main Stations can connect directly or through a LAN using standard IT switches.

A new HL1-FBS Fiber Module is also available for linking stations over long distances. The module has two fiber ports using SFP modules for simple exchange of fiber transceivers. It also allows linking to four other Main Stations in a fiber daisy-chain. The standard connection is single-mode, with multi-mode offered as an option.

