Nevion to introduce Flashlink at NAB
Nevion will launch its Flashlink at the 2013 NAB Show. Flashlink introduces fully integrated live media networking — encompassing all live production signals and formats — for studios, events, sports and campus networks.
System build time is reduced through an easily configurable, streamlined solution. It provides 10Gb/s uncompressed video transport, Ethernet, data and communications over IP, asynchronous transport of multiplexed audio, and digital sync distribution — all with the industry's highest fiber utilization and zero latency. It seamlessly integrated with a complete portfolio of studio infrastructure products, video and audio routers, and advanced optical networking solutions.
For more information, visit Nevion at NAB booth SU3117.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox