Nevion to introduce Flashlink at NAB

Nevion will launch its Flashlink at the 2013 NAB Show. Flashlink introduces fully integrated live media networking — encompassing all live production signals and formats — for studios, events, sports and campus networks.

System build time is reduced through an easily configurable, streamlined solution. It provides 10Gb/s uncompressed video transport, Ethernet, data and communications over IP, asynchronous transport of multiplexed audio, and digital sync distribution — all with the industry's highest fiber utilization and zero latency. It seamlessly integrated with a complete portfolio of studio infrastructure products, video and audio routers, and advanced optical networking solutions.

For more information, visit Nevion at NAB booth SU3117.