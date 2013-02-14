TVU Networks to exhibit mobile cellular uplink systems at NAB

TVU Networks will showcase its range of mobile cellular uplink systems at the 2013 NAB Show. Included in the line-up are:

• TVUPack TM8200: The TVUPack TM8200 is a small, lightweight 3G/4G mobile cellular uplink system in a backpack. Using multiple 3G/4G/WiFi/BGAN connections, a proprietary H.264 encoder and Inverse StatMux+, the TVUPack TM8200 can deliver live professional HD video while using fewer data connections. It features a simple, one-button operation and modular design with removable modem enclosure and is designed to give broadcasters a powerful, flexible solution to deliver live video from practically any location.

• TVU Anywhere: TVU Anywhere enables iOS, Windows and Android mobile devices to transmit live video directly to a TVU Receiver. It is easy to use, transmitting video with just the push of a button with no in-field configuration required. Users just download the app onto a supported mobile device, and use the device's wireless Internet connection to transmit live video on the go from practically any location.

• TVUPack Mini: Weighing less than 2lb, the TVUPack Mini is a small, ultra-portable mobile cellular uplink solution that enables broadcasters to transmit live video over multiple 3G/4G/LTE/WiFi connections. It offers a simple one-button solution designed to deliver superior picture quality for both professional on-air broadcast and direct-to-Web production environments. It is available in both camera-mount and belt-mount configurations.

• TVUPack Mini SE: Designed specifically for Sony XDCAM camcorders, TVUPack Mini SE is a small, lightweight video transmission system that uses multiple 3G/4G/LTE/WiFi connections to transmit live broadcast-quality video. With an untethered, integrated design, it mounts directly on supported Sony cameras and does not require additional external cables to operate, displaying the video transmission status in the camera's viewfinder.

For more information on TVU Networks, visit NAB booth SU7105.