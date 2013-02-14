Avitech International to show Rainier 3G Plus at NAB

Avitech International will exhibit its Rainier 3G Plus at the 2013 NAB Show.

The Rainier 3G Plus series allows monitoring four SDI (3G/HD/SD)/CVBS (NTSC/PAL) sources in a single card via a full HD 1080p output. Up to four cards can be installed in a 1RU chassis. Through internal multiple path cascading, a user could readily build displays of eight, 12 and 16 video windows.With external cascading, the Rainier 3G Plus facilitates monitoring of up to 160 sources on one or multiple screens.

By using the front LCD panel, setting up multiple displays can be independent from a dedicated computer. The Rainier 3G Plus features OSD, including SDI embedded time codes.

For more information, visit Avitech International at NAB booth SU8511.