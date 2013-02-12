Triveni Digital to demonstrate StreamScope MT-40, StreamScope RM-40

At the 2013 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope MT-40 and RM-40 DTV transport stream analysis and monitoring systems.

The StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV or mobile networks. Using MEPG analyzers, users can monitor multple ATSC M/H transport streams and ensure that transport streams meet current industry standards. Through a user-friendly interface, the system displays mobile frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, SSC cross-table analysis and more.

The StreamScope RM-40 helps operators maintain a high video QoS by providing comprehensive, configurable and cost-effective DTV transport stream monitoring for broadcast, cable, telco, satellite and IPTV networks at local and remote sites. A web-based, color-coded user interface displays drill-down dashboards, video and audio thumbnails, dynamic charts and graphs, and detailed current and historical reports. After identifying an error, the system sends meaningful alarms to station engineers via text message or e-mail so they can rapidly troubleshoot errors as well as analyze and resolve chronic or network-wide issues.

Both StreamScope units feature advanced loudness monitoring functionalities that allow users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to the most recent ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770-3. This simplifies the ability of broadcasters to log and export accurate dialnorm and LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts continuously and in real time in order to comply with loudness monitoring legislation.

