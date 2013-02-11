Eartec to showcase COMSTAR at 2013 NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, Eartec will showcase COMSTAR. The full duplex system allows crews to converse simultaneously just like on a regular telephone.

The system is not voice-activated, and there are no transmit buttons. To operate, users simply turn the system "on" and talk. Up to eight can converse at the same time. The system includes discreet Cyber headsets and COMSTAR beltpacks that weight just 2.5oz. It's certified for worldwide non-licensed use.

For more information, visit Eartec at NAB booth C5646.