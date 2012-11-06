Snell exhibits U.S. debut of affordable signal-processing
Snell will showcase a wide range of new and existing products at this year's CCW Show (Booth 1125). Many of these systems operate at 3Gbps, a capability that Snell has recently announced as standard with no price premium.
Among its offerings, Snell will spotlight its KudosPro MC500, the newest addition to the KudosPro family of broadcast-quality format and standards conversion systems. With the MC500, Snell has leveraged the superior picture quality of motion compensation. It provides up-, down-, and crossconversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD, and 3Gbps (1080p), and includes a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing, and AFDs.
Also on display will be the Snell ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0. ICE is an integrated, IT-based playout solution that delivers robust, scalable and affordable operation for real-world broadcast playout environments, and it is the only channel-in-a-box solution that truly scales from one to 100+ channels. New features to ICE further extend Snell's channel-in-a-box cost benefits. With a focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box, Snell’s ICE now includes integrated 3-D and 2-D graphics, CG functionality with timeline-editing control, and the ability to populate fields from Snell’s Morpheus automation or external data sources to schedule events.
