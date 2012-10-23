XenData and Empress MAM join to deliver cost-effective LTO-based video archive

XenData, a provider of LTO archive solutions, will use the CCW 2012 show (booth #1340) to introduce a new partnership with Empress Media Asset Management, that will bring a more affordable, integrated digital asset management and LTO archive solution to the media and entertainment industry.

Traditionally, media asset management systems have run on one or more servers and have communicated with an LTO archive server via a network. Empress and XenData are now able to provide a powerful integrated MAM and LTO archive system running on a single server. The companies said that this approach not only reduces costs, but also minimizes network traffic.

Empress is leveraging XenData Archive Servers to deliver an integrated Digital Asset Management and LTO archive solution. The solution consists of a XenData SX-500 series rack mount server with 12 processor cores and 32 GB of RAM. This runs Windows Server 2008, XenData6 Server and Empress eMAM software to provide a flexible solution.

A turnkey solution that includes the server and a 125 TB near-line robotic LTO tape library costs about $65,000. The system will scale to manage tape libraries with near-line capacities over 1 petabyte.

The combined solution will be demonstrated on a XenData SX 502 Archive Server at Content & Communications World.