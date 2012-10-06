Accedo acquires CloverLeaf Digital

Accedo has acquired CloverLeaf Digital, a U.S.-based TV app solutions provider, according to a Sept. 26 Accedo announcement.

CloverLeaf is a pioneer in providing interactive TV products to the North American IPTV and cable television markets. CloverLeaf has more than 50 deployed customers integrated with multiple middleware platforms.

Accedo’s acquisition of CloverLeaf combines two of the leading interactive television applications companies in the world.



“We’re currently witnessing a revolution in the way consumers experience TV," said Accedo CEO Michael Lantz. "Over the past 24 months, we have seen an accelerating pace of innovation within the TV industry from the proliferation of online connectivity to the TV set. We are just starting to see a transformation of the ecosystem for TV. By acquiring CloverLeaf, Accedo strengthens our unique position to innovate and provide attractive, next-generation applications in this unprecedented evolution of the TV industry.”



CloverLeaf’s technology includes TV application management and provisioning solutions and will be integrated into Accedo’s portfolio of application solutions. The CloverLeaf team will form the basis of Accedo’s New York City office.