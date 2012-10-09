Dreamtek unveils Broadcastpod self-contained studio

Dreamtek launched its Broadcastpod, a portable broadcast studio with everything needed for a live transmission, at IBC2012.

Broadcastpod, which looks like a photo booth, is well suited for applications like webcasting, terrestrial broadcasting, enterprise broadcasting and tutorial creation. Broadcastpod can be taken anywhere and built in a single day. Once built, users can sit in a comfortable, self-contained, fully automated environment and broadcast their presentations to their audiences without the expense or hassle of additional technical resources.

Available in three sizes, Broadcastpod is a complete solution consisting of broadcast-quality lighting, high-definition cameras, a teleprompter and media management software.