Genelec unveils Smart Active Monitor concept

Genelec unveiled its new Smart Active Monitor (SAM) concept, which is capable of automatically adapting to acoustical environments, at IBC 2012.

The SAM system allows monitors to be controlled with digital networking to enable the building of highly flexible computer-controlled systems of monitors. The acoustical features of SAM can be optimized with software calibration tools to suit individual working styles and systems of monitors.

One of the tools is AutoCal, Genelec’s acoustic calibration solution that is supplied alongside the Genelec GLM loudspeaker management software package.

With GLM software and AutoCal, a monitor can be turned into the reference that is needed. This improves performance and helps the user to achieve a flat frequency response at listening position. It also handles phase alignment between monitors and subwoofer.