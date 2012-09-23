BroaMan showcases new DiViNe optical fiber network

BroaMan, a new start-up from optical fiber network giant Optocore, showcased the new BroaMan DiViNe (Digital Video Network) portfolio, which provides scalable, protocol-independent routing, repeating, transport and distribution of multiple professional video signals, over optical fiber.

BroaMan featured DiViNe in the form of the V3R-FX-INTERCOM-SDI, which packs up to six 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/Os and CWDM multiplexer, four ClearCom (or RTS) intercom ports, four Ethernet ports and four serial ports into a 1U device, combining DiViNe, Optocore and SANE.

BroaMan also showed the DiViNe Repeat 48 that converts up to 24 SDI or MADI coaxial signals to optical fiber within a 1U device, equipped with dual redundant power supplies.