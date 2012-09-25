Cobalt Digital unveils OB audio innovations

Cobalt Digital introduced a new range of MADI cards aimed at expanding possibilities for multichannel/multi-source baseband audio routing for mobile environments, production companies or any application involving multi-vehicle audio signal transport.

The new 9374-EMDE Quad Stream SDI–AES–MADI embedder/de-embedder series with 192 x 192 crosspoint switch and the 9257 MADI 1x9 MADI audio DA are responses to the desire of customers for more MADI options.

The 9374-EMDE Quad Stream SDI–AES–MADI series, which is well suited for OB environments, provides a full unrestricted audio crosspoint that allows channel routing between any channels on up to four SDI streams, discrete AES-3id and AES10 MADI interfaces.

The 9257 1x9 MADI audio distribution amplifier provides quick and easy AES10 MADI signal distribution between OB vehicles without the need for fiber. The 9257 supports sampling frequencies up to 96kHz, with a 64-channel payload supported at industry standard 48kHz sampling rate.