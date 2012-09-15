Wohler Technologies, Loft London Solutions ink professional services deal

Wohler Technologies and Loft London Solutions announced at IBC2012 the formation of an alliance that will provide professional services and support for Wohler Technologies' RadiantGrid enterprise-class solution for faster–than-real-time media transformation.

The newly formed partnership addresses the rapidly growing need of U.K. and EMEA region content providers to transform content quickly and efficiently for multiplatform delivery.

RadiantGrid offers a full-featured solution for intelligent orchestration of file-based workflows, including standards conversion, format conversion, transcoding, QC, loudness correction and image-quality enhancement. The RadiantGrid platform leverages advanced, proprietary parallel processing technologies to deliver high-quality results at faster-than-real-time speeds while interfacing with existing scheduling and business process management systems.

Loft London Solutions will support Wohler's U.K./EMEA team in offering RadiantGrid customers a range of professional services, including design and build, training and post-sales support. Loft London Studios has recently opened an enterprise support center based in London, and this new support hub will provide clients peace of mind with a local presence within the EMEA territory for Tier 1, 2 and 3 support activities ranging from workflow analysis and best practices to fault diagnosing and software upgrades. The new support center also offers a complete network operations center for live monitoring.