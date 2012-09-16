ATCi unveils pre-packaged flyaway satellite systems

Antenna Technology Communications (ATCi) introduced a specialized family of pre-packaged flyaway systems at IBC2012.

The new family of flyaway broadcasting systems was designed to meet the unique requirements of European sports and news networks as well as other applications, including news agencies that need to transmit live news feeds.



ATCi’s pre-packaged flyaway systems are available in packages with one to four channels in both C and Ku-band. Standard packages include the antenna and all related indoor and outdoor electronics to handle encoding, modulation transmission and monitoring of the satellite signal. The systems are offered all-inclusive, in stock and pre-tested for maximum reliability allowing for quick set up and fast time to air.