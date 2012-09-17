NVIDIA Quadro K5000 for Mac Pro improves performance, productivity

Mac professionals will ben

efit from improved graphics performance and productivity with the new NVIDIA Quadro K5000 for Mac Pro systems.

Based on NVIDIA Kepler architecture, the new GPU delivers unprecedented visualization and computation capabilities for designers and digital content creators. Key features of the NVIDIA Quadro K5000 GPU for Mac include:

• cinema 4K display support (4096x2160 resolution), which enables content creators to process and view high-resolution cinema content;

• a new display engine that can drive up to four displays simultaneously;

• 4GB graphics memory that provides faster interactivity when using design and content creation applications;

• support for up to two Quadro K5000 GPUs for Mac in a single Mac Pro; and

• support for OpenGL, OpenCL and NVIDIA CUDA.

NVIDIA Quadro K5000 for Mac is well suited for professional applications such as video editing, color correction, compositing, design visualization and GPU-accelerated ray-traced 3-D rendering.