Chyron features new HyperXLP on-air graphics system

Chyron highlighted the newly introduced HyperXLP, a dual-channel-capable broadcast graphics platform in a compact 1RU design.

Well suited for live news, sports and OB productions, HyperXLP occupies just a quarter of the space of a standard HyperX system and consumes half as much power. High-speed solid-state storage ensures the HyperXLP’s dependable performance, and its low profile makes it a good solution when rugged design and space conservation are a must.





HyperXLP leverages Chyron’s Lyric PRO graphics creation and playback software. When deployed with an optional second channel, HyperXLP can meet virtually any broadcast graphic demand.

The system’s powerful graphics engine — built on the latest Intel multi-core processor — simultaneously manipulates 3-D graphics faster than ever before. The system also allows stereoscopic 3-D graphics to be built easily from existing scenes without any modification.