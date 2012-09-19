Thales Angénieux ships Optimo 19.5-94mm lens

Thales Angénieux announced at IBC2012 that first deliveries of its new Optimo 19.5-94mm film zoom lens began in August for the U.S. market.

Previewed earlier this year, the Optimo 19.5-94mm features image coverage up to 31.4mm (diagonal), making it well suited for the full frame 5K format of the EPIC and other, similar cameras.

The Optimo 19.5-94mm features a 4.7X zoom with an extremely fast aperture of T2.6 (wide open). Time-saving functionality includes a 329-degree focus rotation with more than 50 calibrated focus witness marks for precise focusing in feet or meters.

Other features include image coverage of S35+ or 31.4mm diagonal, as well as internal focus and minimal breathing. The Optimo 19.5-94mm weighs 12.3lbs with a front diameter of 136mm and a close focus at two feet, five inches.

The lens is delivered complete with a PL mount (PV mount by request) and is compatible with Angénieux’ 1.4X and 2X extenders.