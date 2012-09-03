Harris to feature Videotek T&M enhancements

Harris will introduce new Videotek test and measurement products and enhancements at IBC2012.

Harris has enhanced Dolby support to existing TVM waveform monitors and VTM Series rasterizers with support for the Dolby Digital Plus standard and the addition of CRC (Cyclic Redundancy Check) detection and alarming for Dolby-encoded audio streams. CRC monitoring eliminates unexpected audio dropouts and enables a more stable and pleasurable viewing experience for the consumer.

Both enhancements are backward-compatible to support the large global base of TVM and VTM products.

Harris also adds metadata enhancements to its CMN Series of Compact Monitors, which now supports the display of closed captions and subtitles along with video images in a wide variety of global formats.

See Harris at IBC2012 Stand 7.G20.