ATTO Technologies to highlight ThunderLink and Thunder Stream Desklink

At IBC2012, ATTO Technologies will highlight its newly shipping ThunderLink and Thunder

Stream Desklink devices that allow all-in-ones, laptops and Ultrabooks to use high-performance storage and networks.

Desklink devices are ATTO’s latest products for high-performance storage and network connectivity technology. New small form factor platforms are as powerful as desktop or desk-side systems, but face the challenge of interfacing into high-performance storage and network infrastructures.

ThunderLink, available in desktop units, allows these platforms access to Fibre Channel SANs, SAS/SATA disk and SAS tape devices, and 10GbE networks.

ThunderStream is available in a desktop version, as well as an embeddable form factor specifically for OEMs and RAID storage manufacturers.

See ATTO at IBC2012 Stand 7.F41.