Atomos to show Ninja-2, Samurai working with array of cameras

Atomos will show its smart production tools, including the Ninja-2 and Samurai field recorders, working with an array of DSLRs, camcorders and cinematic cameras at IBC2012.

Over the past year, Atomos has been working closely with camera manufacturers to implement features that will be welcomed by production professionals working to a tight budget.

At the convention, the company will show Ninja-2s and Samurais working with the latest D800 and D4 DSLRs from Nikon, Sony FS100, FS700 and F3 camcorders, Canon C300 and XF305, JVC 750, and the RED Epic.

Both Ninja-2 and Samurai ship with the latest AtomOS 3 operating system. This includes features such as SmartMonitor, which turns the field recorder into a professional monitoring solution with Tri-Level Focus Peaking, Zebra, False Color and Blue Only functionality.

See Atomos at IBC2012 Stand 9.D25.