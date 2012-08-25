Cinegy Air delivers automation solution for Regent Park Focus in Canada

Regent Park Focus in Canada has selected Cinegy’s Cinegy Air automation solution to meet broadcast requirements, the company and its Toronto-based partner Deltech Communications Group announced last week.

Established in 1990 as a not-for-profit organization, Regent Park Focus Youth Media Arts Centre is an innovative New Media, Television and Radio Arts Broadcast Centre that uses community development approaches and community arts and participatory media practices to build healthy communities.

With Cinegy Air, Regent Park Focus Youth Media Arts Centre is currently developing a new media, television and radio arts broadcast facility that serves as a nationally recognized, best practice center for youth engagement and a dynamic hub for sustained training and access to varied media art forms.

