Brainstorm Multimedia expands global reach

Brainstorm Multimedia has appointed nine additional resellers to address global demand for Brainstorm’s range of products.

France is serviced by Paris-based Avantcam DI-dea, which specializes in professional video and film products and services, offering a range of technologies for special effects and finishing.

In Spain, Video IEC is working with Brainstorm to supply local and regional broadcasters as well as growing alternative domestic markets expanding into the academic, corporate and financial sectors. Also, VSN has been appointed as systems integrator, reinforcing Brainstorm’s presence in different markets, including Africa and Latin America.

Strong Brothers 1961 Company is the reseller for Thailand. It specializes in the design, supply and integration of broadcast, lighting, satellite and telecommunication equipment.

Whiteways, headed by managing director and founder Aale Raza, now represents Brainstorm in Singapore. Forevertek is covering Taiwan from Taipei.

Zerdigital represents Brainstorm in Chile, and Data Serve is now providing Brainstorm technology throughout Panama. Avcom is covering broadcasters and post production companies in Columbia and Venezuela.

