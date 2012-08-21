Pebble Beach Systems to highlight Marina 64-bit automation with Dynamic Channel Brander

At IBC2012, Pebble Beach Systems will showcase new developments, including Marina, the all-new 64-bit automaton system running the Dynamic Channel Brander for the first time.

Pebble Beach System’s automation products provide comprehensive control for rich presentation graphics. Several leading graphics vendors have implemented the company’s APIs.

Now the powerful and configurable Dynamic Channel Brander safeguards the integrity of channel information graphics for broadcasters who have to deal with late-breaking changes. Immediately prior to the graphic going to air, the Dynamic Channel Brander tool has the ability to dynamically source data from multiple playlists at the same time, extracting the most up-to-date program information.

Configurable templates are then populated with accurate start times, titles, preview clips and images as required, so that last-minute schedule changes can be displayed without the need to generate new graphics manually.

