DK-Technologies to unveil DK3 loudness meter in Europe

DK-Technologies will make the European debut of its DK3 compact audio loudness meter at IBC2012.

The DK3 is compliant with all known loudness recommendations and has pre-sets built-in to allow for EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 and ITU 1770-2. Alongside the company’s StarFish surround sound dish, new software features include moving coil emulation of PPM and VU mechanical meters with user selectable scales and a goniometer display for stereo audio.

These features are also available to DK1 and DK2 users and can be installed via a free software download from DK-Technologies’ website.

