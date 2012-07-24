TeamCast to introduce MT2-2210 modulator

At IBC2012, TeamCast will unveil the MT2-2210 OEM modulator and a software version of its RQX-1410 QoS probe.

The MT2-2000 product comes as an integrated OEM modulator, designed for any manufacturer designing PAL/DVB-T/T2 transmission systems. It provides for a lower-cost field upgrade and allows operators to switch from one standard to another with no hardware change or software upload.

TeamCast also will feature a new software version of the RQX-1410 QoS probe, released at IBC2012. It provides users with two new essential features — per-carrier MER measurement and SFN drift monitoring.

The company also will unveil a new, dedicated version of its MT2 software that offers both T2-Base modulation for fixed reception and T2-Lite modulation for mobile reception. It also provides a mix of the two modulations over the same RF channel.

See TeamCast at IBC2012 Stand 2.B51.