U.K.’s Digi-Box inks deal with Wohler to serve as EMEA distributor
Digi-Box.co.uk will serve as an EMEA distributor for the complete Wohler Technologies, the company announced.
From its offices near London, Digi-Box will supply Wohler products and solutions to the terrestrial, satellite and cable, telecommunications and broadcast industries, as well as to systems integrators, the convergence market, and broadcast post-production facilities.
The Wohler portfolio includes audio and video monitoring systems, as well as the company's new RadiantGrid New Media Automation software platform, which leverages built-in intelligence to automate the entire workflow for managing file-based ingest, preparation, and distribution of digital media content.
In combination with Wohler's modular monitoring and processing solutions, the parallel processing technology of the RadiantGrid platform supports a full range of video, audio, data and QC solutions that streamline IT-centric workflows and intelligent management and processing of content across the value chain.
See Wohler Technologies at IBC2012 Stand 10.A10.
