Brightcove acquires Zencoder

Brightcove announced July 26 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service used by more than 1000 organizations worldwide. Zencoder also provides Video.js, an open source HTML5 video player used on more than 24,000 websites.

“We believe the Zencoder acquisition will advance Brightcove’s position as a leading cloud platform provider that not only provides rich, end-to-end solutions for digital content publishing and distribution, but also offers scalable standalone building blocks for developers to build custom systems,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer.

Zencoder currently has more than 1000 paying customers of all sizes including PBS, IGN, SmugMug, Yammer, TwitVid, College Humor, and Funny or Die.

Brightcove plans to continue to develop, operate, support and promote the Zencoder encoding and Video.js services in their current form as distinct product offerings, the company said.

