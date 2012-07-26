Chyron to feature new SHOUT, ENGAGE software

At IBC2012, Chyron will make the European debut of SHOUT, a stand-alone software application that enables broadcasters to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts quickly and easily.

Chyron also will make the European debut of its ENGAGE second-screen and social TV platform. ENGAGE gives broadcasters the ability to add viewer interactivity such as votes, polls, and tweet battles into their live news and sports programming, along with rich call-to-action graphics and infographics. ENGAGE integrates with popular second-screen and social data partners.

See Chyron at IBC2012 Stand 7.D11.