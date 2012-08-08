S3 to demonstrate StormTest Development Center for multiscreen TV deployment

S3 Group, an international digital TV company that enables programmers and operators to accelerate end-to-end delivery of multiscreen TV, will demonstrate its solutions for reducing the time-to-market and improving the quality of new product launches.

The demos will cover the TV platform lifecycle from requirements development through device screening. They will include some of the more recent advances in the StormTest Development Center, such as support for native HD testing, live perceptual video quality analysis and connected TV testing. Another key area will be solutions for testing companion devices, particularly how they interact with other TV devices around the home.

StormTest Development Center enables programmers and operators to go beyond traditional, standalone second-screen application testing and gives them the opportunity to automate the testing of the synchronization between the primary and secondary screens and any other inter-device interactions to ensure the highest quality of experience for end-users.

See S3 Group at IBC2012 Stand 3.B23.