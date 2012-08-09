Utah Scientific to feature new UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System

At IBC2012, Utah Scientific will feature the UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System, a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers

This modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports.

The design of the modules makes it possible for a 4RU frame to feed up to 144 output ports at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of other alternatives. It offers the added benefit of being able to have input signals reassigned to each output as operational requirements dictate. The system is suitable for use in all types of video operations, including television stations, production houses and pro A/V installations.

