HARMAN's dbx(r) Introduces Its PMC Personal Monitor Controller at InfoComm 2012

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - At InfoComm 2012, HARMAN's dbx is introducing its PMC Personal Monitor Controller, a remote control located near the performer that lets them easily set up and control their own personal mix of up to 16 channels of audio. The dbx PMC Personal Monitor Controller is the ultimate answer for musicians everywhere who ask their soundman for, "more me! less them!"

"Our Personal Monitor Controller gives performers real-time control over their individual mixes, right from their position on stage," noted Noel Larson, Market Manager for Portable PA, Tour and Recording. "As anyone who's performed live knows, your on-stage needs are always changing. With the PMC, each musician can now dial in their mix exactly the way they want it - and when you hear yourself better, you play better."

The attractively priced dbx PMC lets users precisely dial in the levels of up to 16 channels of audio and tweak each channel with EQ, panning, Stereo Width control and effects including a choice of built-in Lexicon(r) reverbs. Performers can control their mix on the fly in real time and save up to 16 user-preset mixes. The PMC works with traditional on-stage monitor systems, powered personal monitors, in-ear monitors, and headphones.

Multiple PMCs can be used in an audio system, and each user can have a unique mix. The PMC is ideal for everything from house of worship systems with a single compact mixing console to large-scale orchestra installations with up to 60 PMCs.

The dbx Personal Monitor Controller uses a BLU link audio bus from either the dbx TR1616 or any BSS(r) London system to control 16 channels of digital audio (expandable up to 256). Its clean, uncluttered control layout, bright LCD screen and Wizard set-up and configuration utility make the PMC's set-up time incredibly fast. All inputs and outputs are provided, and its integrated mic stand mount facilitates placement on stage. The PMC has a large channel ID strip that can be written on with a dry-erase marker, making it easy to label channel inputs. A live mode option provides the user the with capability to see real-time view of channels.

The PMC can be configured to operate with either 48kHz or 96kHz D/A conversion. Its built-in dbx PeakStop(tm) limiting prevents the possibility of signal overload. The PMC is future-ready, thanks to its USB port, DSC and Ethernet port for future updates.

The dbx PMC Personal Monitor Controller will be available in September 2012.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG(r), Harman Kardon(r), Infinity(r), JBL(r), Lexicon(r) and Mark Levinson(r). The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.