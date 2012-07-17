Emotion Systems to highlight eFF Audio loudness analysis, correction tool

At IBC2012, Emotion Systems will feature eFF Audio, a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media, with MXF functionality as well as multiple language UI support.

The eFF Audio solution is an audio normalization and loudness compliance tool for media files. Its simple, user-friendly software delivers accurate measurements against predetermined parameters, generates a detailed file error report and repairs files to meet established criteria. Despite complex compliance requirements, eFF resolves loudness problems.

Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as nonlinear video editing and online finishing suites. Emotion systems also will show eFF Scale, a file-based video scaler.

See Emotion Systems at IBC2012 Stand 6.C28b.