Professional Wireless Systems Returns to NBA Finals for 8th Consecutive Series

Expert Frequency Coordination Team Takes the Court to Ensure Solid RF Coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, JUNE 21, 2012—From the moment the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company, and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to maintain all RF communications equipment and signals for the games. PWS will remain on-hand for the duration of the finals until the NBA crowns a champion.

Having worked on the NBA Finals since 2005, PWS is charged with handling the RF coordination at this year’s finals. For this event, PWS Lead RF Coordinator John Garrido is working hand-in-hand with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat home arenas—the Chesapeake Energy Arena and American Airlines Arena, respectively—to familiarize his team with the facilities’ RF layouts. Garrido will be joined by RF Coordinator Larry Myhre, who comes from the NBA, to help keep things running smoothly throughout the duration of the Finals.

PWS is responsible for coordinating with the networks broadcasting the games, along with the local Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) coordinators, to ensure it has the necessary RF information for Miami and Oklahoma City. "We have to be especially proactive and call in advance," says Garrido. "The SBE coordinators are local and work regularly with the local broadcasters, so they have many contacts, and are dialed in to the information we need."

With a live broadcast, especially of such a high-profile series of events, Garrido knows that communication is the key to success. "There is a lot of communication needed to track down the proper parties, as they don’t want to give out frequencies to the general public. Once we have the RF list from the arena, we contact the broadcasters and get them live on the air."

Another challenge concerns the high volume of ENG crews and news reporters that cover the events. "There are a lot of media covering the events, and they are spread all over the arenas, which can make things harder to manage. Each year more and more news outlets come in and the frequency list is continuously growing. It is our job to stay on top of it and keep everyone on their proper frequency."

In order to keep the high volume of RF signal usage in check and to ensure frequencies maintain solid signals, PWS brings along its high-end portable equipment, including spectrum analyzers (weighing six pounds) as well as its portable analyzers (weighing two pounds). Having both options is essential, as the portable gear allows PWS to literally chase down a problem.

"It's always a big challenge when working an event of this size and scope," adds Garrido. "Thanks to our hard work, preparation and expertise we are able to continue to provide interference free coverage to outlets worldwide."

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is lead by Geoff Shearing, the firm’s 3rd generation owner, and General Manager Stephanie Hansen. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies” and “Once” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.