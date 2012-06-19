MIRANDA TO PROVIDE PRODUCT SOLUTIONS FOR NBC OLYMPICS' PRODUCTION OF THE 2012 LONDON GAMES

Montreal - Miranda Technologies Inc. (TSX: MT), Miranda Technologies Inc. (TSX: MT), a global provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators (MSOs), will provide NVISION hybrid routing; Kaleido multiviewers; Densité infrastructure equipment, including signal conversion, fiber and media cards; and iControl signal and facility monitoring to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group for its production of the 2012 London Games from London, England July 27 – August 12, 2012. The announcement was made by David Mazza, Senior Vice President, Engineering, NBC Olympics, and Jay Gravina, Miranda’s Vice President, Sales, United States.

The Miranda production solutions are being used within the remote network production studios in London. Miranda will supply equipment to NBC’s Olympics division at each venue in London for the Games, as well as back in the broadcast center to provide monitoring and control of the remote signal paths.

Jay Gravina, Vice President, Sales United States, Miranda said “We are proud to be a part of the on-going broadcasting history that is NBC’s Olympics division’s’ production of the Games and are looking forward to providing them with world-class signal management and risk-free monitoring and control solutions.”

David Mazza, senior vice president engineering, NBC Olympics: “We started using Miranda when we converted to HD in 2006, and have never looked back. We have come to rely on their continued development of products we need, with the reliability that our Olympics coverage demands.”

About NBC Olympics:

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting Olympic coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

Having produced every Summer Olympics since Seoul in 1988 and every Winter Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002, the networks of NBCUniversal are synonymous with the Games in the United States. In 2011, NBCUniversal acquired the U.S. media rights on all platforms to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and the 2020 Summer Olympics. At the conclusion of the 2020 Games, NBCUniversal will have presented 17 total Olympic Games and 11 consecutive, the most for a U.S. media company in both categories.

NBC has won an unprecedented 91 Emmy Awards for its Olympics coverage, as well as a prestigious Peabody Award for its presentation of the Beijing Opening Ceremony in 2008, which USA Today said was “the best overall Olympic experience ever provided by a U.S. network.”

In addition to its unsurpassed heritage and award-winning production, NBCUniversal is known for aggregating large Olympic audiences, as nine of the top 11 most-watched U.S. television events of all time are Olympic Games presented across the networks of NBCUniversal. The Beijing Summer Olympics rank No. 1 with 215 million viewers.

About Miranda

Miranda Technologies is a leading worldwide provider of hardware and software solutions for the television broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV industry. Its solutions span the full breadth of television operations, including production, playout, and delivery. With a wealth of experience in delivering IT-based and traditional television systems, Miranda is uniquely positioned to help customers enhance their facilities, while generating additional revenue, reducing costs and streamlining operations. For over 22 years, Miranda’s growth has been driven by continuous innovation, along with close customer partnerships focused on helping them achieve their business objectives. To deliver this support, Miranda employs approximately 700 people globally, in both developed and emerging markets. Miranda’s head office is located in Montreal, and it has regional facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. A public company since December 2005, Miranda’s shares (MT: TSX) are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More information on the Company can be found at www.miranda.com

