Sencore's Quality Management System Reconfirms ISO 9001:2008 Certification With Passage of Surveillance Audit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- July 17, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that its quality management system (QMS) has passed a surveillance audit to reconfirm its compliance with the ISO 9001:2008 standard. The three-and-a-half-day audit resulted in the addition of Sencore's Denver office and contract manufacturing facilities to the ISO 9001:2008 certification.

"Completion of this ISO 9001:2008 surveillance audit is the latest evidence of our commitment to continuous improvement of our quality processes so we can better serve our customers," said Tim Graham, director of quality, Sencore. "Our certification reflects the passion of our employees and our company for delivering the best possible service and most innovative products."

ISO 9001:2008 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management that applies to all types of business sectors and activities. Annual audits are required for maintaining the ISO 9001:2008 certification, which is based on eight quality-management principles to help improve organizational performance -- customer focus, leadership, involvement of people, process approach, system approach to management, continual improvement, fact-based decision-making, and mutually beneficial supplier relationships. Sencore's surveillance audit was conducted by Intertek.

"Sencore should be commended for its continual compliance with ISO 9001:2008, which reflects the company's ongoing dedication to a QMS that will continue to result in operational improvements and efficiencies," said Bill Vance, QMS lead auditor for Intertek's Business Assurance group. "This year's audit highlighted a mature and knowledgeable workforce, and strong support of the QMS from Sencore's top management. There is also strong evidence that Sencore's ongoing internal audits are working in the company's favor."

About Intertek

Intertek (www.intertek.com) is a leading provider of quality and safety solutions serving a wide range of industries around the world. From auditing and inspection, to testing, quality assurance, and certification, Intertek people are dedicated to adding value to customers' products and processes, supporting their success in the global marketplace. With a network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices, and over 30,000 people in more than 100 countries, Intertek helps its clients to meet end users' expectations across increasingly diverse quality, health, environmental, safety, and social accountability aspects in virtually any market around the world.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

