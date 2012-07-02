TMD announces its European launch of i-mediaflex Mobile at IBC 2012

IBC 2012 – Stand number 2.C58: IBC 2012 will see the European launch of TMD’s i-mediaflex Mobile, a new app for the iPad, Android tablet and smartphone enabling users access to content from a handheld device, and add or update metadata.

i-mediaflex is a web-enabled solution for asset and business process management, for both digital and analogue content. A typical workflow for a production in a broadcast playout facility would be to create a set of trailers for a new series. Producers create work orders in i-mediaflex which are then delivered to editors, along with the content they will need to make the trailers.

With i-mediaflex Mobile producers can be notified wherever they are that the work is complete. They can review the content on the device, add notes to the metadata, and either approve the content or send it back for further work.

Also on show will be Unified Media Services (UMS). The architecture and API enables external media services and devices, whether using their own proprietary interface or an open, FIMS-style adaptor, to be integrated on a single workflow bus. It eliminates the need for visibility of any individual proprietary API, allowing the system designer to create workflows based entirely on services. The result is a simple way to build complex workflows through production and post production, driven by the content itself and the metadata associated with it.

Alongside its systems for broadcasters, TMD is now seen as a leading provider of content and collection management systems for audiovisual archives. These typically involve the tracking not just of digital content but of physical assets too. At IBC visitors will be able to see how TMD has grouped additional functionality together in a dedicated software module: Mediaflex Collections.

