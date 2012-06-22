Broadcast Sports, Inc. takes the X Games LA 2012 broadcast to new heights with diverse RF solutions

Hanover, MD - For the 6th year in a row, Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI) will be supporting ESPN with RF services and technology during the X Games starting June 28 in Los Angeles, CA. BSI will be providing a full complement of wireless equipment including transmission and control capabilities for two on-board 3D cameras, a FlyCam, two Steadicams and two hand-held cameras. The company will also supply 24 wireless microphones that operate between 1435 and 1525 MHz, a tightly controlled slice of spectrum that guarantees interference-free operation, along with 27 PL systems and 17 channels of IFB.

This broad range of equipment will support not only the broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3D and ABC, it will also provide content for X Cast, ESPN’s live, second-screen viewing experience that will be streamed to laptops, smart phones, tablets and other devices. The footage will also be displayed on jumbotrons and other screens positioned throughout the Staples Center, Nokia Theater L.A. Live, L.A. Live Event Deck, Gilbert Lindsay Plaza and Chick Hearn Court.

BSI’s Intelligent Diversity Distributed Receive System will ensure reliable signal transmission and reception from the myriad of wireless components as each one moves throughout the multi-venue footprint of the event. This system uses multiple RF over fiber receive sites to capture the signal from each component. As the component moves, the system intelligently selects the strongest signal from within the entire receive infrastructure, providing ESPN with dependable wireless coverage.

“We look forward to helping ESPN continue to push the limits of the broadcast by putting our wireless technology to use in increasingly creative ways,” says BSI’s Technology Manager Clay Underwood. “From the FlyCams to the 3D on-boards, it’s definitely going to be a compelling show.”

As part of BSI’s turnkey service package, the company will also provide frequency coordination, a fully-outfitted mobile support unit, seven RF technicians and four on-board technicians.

