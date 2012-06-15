Ease Of Use And Unparalleled Price Performance Put HARMAN's AKG PR4500 ENG Pocket Receiver In A League Of Its Own

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - HARMAN's AKG is introducing the new PR4500 ENG Pocket Receiver to the broadcast market at InfoComm. The new receiver builds on AKG's WMS4500 Series by incorporating new ENG and EFP mounting clips and flexible swivel mounts, allowing it to be positioned on virtually any camera.

After initial testing, customers have favourably commented on the robustness, reliability, ease of use and convenient mounting that comes with the compact pocket receiver. When matched with the transmitters of the WMS4500 series, the new pocket receiver delivers proven AKG sound quality. The compact bodypack transmitter and rugged finish add to the unit's durability.

"The PR4500 was designed to provide a solution for the demanding ENG applications," commented Wolfgang Fritz, product marketing manager, AKG. "It provides antennae diversity for unbeatable reliability, it's durable, and it's affordable. Coupled with the HT4500 and PT4500 wireless transmitters, the PR4500 ENG receiver delivers maximum mobility to the recording process without worrying about cables or wires getting in the way."

PR4500 ENG is available at the following suggested retail prices: PR4500 ENG Pocket Receiver, US$ 859; PR4500 ENG Set/HT with HT4500 Transmitter and D5 capsule, US$ 1199; PR4500 ENG Set/PT with PT4500 Transmitter, US$ 1249.

