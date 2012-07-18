Tedial to unveil new Tarsys MAM graphical user interface

Tedial will make the European debut of several products, including a new Tarsys MAM GUI, the new Ficus Web Client and a newly enhanced Capture application, at IBC2012.

The company has redesigned the Tarsys MAM solution interface to enhance an operator’s control by providing additional features for cataloguing, editing and exporting media to third-party systems. The new GUI simplifies collaborative working environments.

Tedial also will show its new Ficus Web Client, which provides for implementation, monitoring and execution of production workflows in a Web-based environment. It supports proxy editing, and tasks such as media segmentation and compliance editing, and it automatically creates a high resolution version.

The company’s Capture ingest management application includes new scheduling features and multiple device control over MOG mxfSpeedrail, Omneon and K2 servers.

See Tedial at IBC2012 Stand 8.B41.