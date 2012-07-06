ABC enhances licensing of online archives

ABC News has enhanced its VideoSource website to allow news producers and other TV show creators to screen content and create clips from the ABC News archives dating back to 1896.

The improvements are still another way as several news organizations are trying to increase their revenue. ABC’s VideoSource collection includes the news footage from ABC News, the Associated Press, British Movietone and Helinet.

ABC said producers and researchers will now be able to browse, license and, in some cases, immediately access tens of thousands of video assets from ABC News’ archives with the click of a mouse. Clients can now conduct advanced searches of video content in key categories, including current events, business, crime, disasters, entertainment, government, health, human rights, scenics, sports, technology, U.S. news, wars and world affairs.

Suggested and related searches are also available, and users can preview videos online before purchase. Previously digitized material can be licensed and delivered for use in minutes on the updated website.

“VideoSource puts one of the greatest news video archives in the world within reach for our loyal customers,” said Anthony Perrone, director of ABC News VideoSource. “Now the same unmatched customer service experience is available online with advanced browsing, easy preview and immediate delivery available. Everything you need to tell your story is at your fingertips.”

In addition to the website, the VideoSource sales and research staff—comprised of historians—is always available on the phone and in person to help with all news content requests.