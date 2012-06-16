Sennheiser Appoints Andrew Kornstein as House of Worship Market Development Manager

Old Lyme, CT – June 15, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser [InfoComm 2012 booth C9736] announced that Andrew Kornstein has been appointed to the position of House of Worship Market Development Manager, effective immediately. In his new position, Kornstein will be responsible for identifying and driving opportunity for Sennheiser in the U.S.-based HOW (House of Worship) market. He will report directly to Dawn Birr, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Integrated Systems, Sennheiser.

Kornstein, who brings eight years of HOW A/V experience to his new role at Sennheiser, has applied his expertise at a broad range of worship environments, including mega-churches. As Worship Market Development Manager, he will be tasked with raising awareness of Sennheiser's product line within the HOW market as well as engaging churches and worship facilities to help them find Sennheiser products to improve their overall ministry and worship experience.

"Andrew comes to us with several years of HOW audio and business experience. We are pleased to have him join the Sennheiser team," Birr commented. "I believe our HOW end-user customers will find Andrew to be both very capable and personable. Additionally, he brings incredible enthusiasm to his role, which I believe our customers will find inspiring."

Kornstein, who will be based out of Kansas City, MO, has been using Sennheiser products in HOW environments for many years and is very familiar with the entire product line. "I believe in Sennheiser products," stated Kornstein. "They have always been my preferred product of choice in both microphone and wireless applications, and I have firsthand experience of their quality and performance in many different worship scenarios.

"I am very interested in not only raising awareness of Sennheiser in the entire church market, but also in helping communicate how Sennheiser solutions can improve the overall worship experience," he continued.

Caption:

Andrew Kornstein, House of Worship Market Development Manager, Sennheiser