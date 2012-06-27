Aphex® Launches EX·BB 500™ Module

— EX•BB 500™ module combines Aphex®’s legendary Aural Exciter® and Big Bottom® technologies with the portable and convenient 500 Series format —

BURBANK, CA, June 26, 2012 — Aphex®, the leader in sound enhancement technology, has launched the EX•BB 500™ module, which introduces the company’s legendary Aural Exciter® and Big Bottom® patented audio enhancement technologies to the portable and convenient 500 Series format. The mono EX•BB 500 module is the first release in a new line of 500 Series products being launched in 2012 by Aphex.

Aphex’s Aural Exciter technology – often imitated but never duplicated – has been used in recording studios, broadcast facilities, concert arenas, musicians’ equipment racks, DJ systems, houses of worship, auditoriums, theaters and sports venues worldwide since 1975 to enhance detail, clarity and imaging to a wide variety of sources. The new EX•BB 500 module offers discrete Tune, Harmonics and Mix controls that enable users to increase intelligibility to vocals, add punch and presence to individual instruments, and add detail and airiness to mixes.

Optical Big Bottom processing extends low frequency power and spectrum, providing a richer and more percussive sound, even at very low volume, while avoiding the level build-up associated with traditional equalization. The module includes Tune, Drive and Mix controls, allowing the user to dial-in just the right “thickness” and dynamically enhance the low frequency range.

The 500 Series form factor of the EX•BB 500 module enables users to configure a system incorporating as many or as few channels of Aphex’s Aural Exciter and Big Bottom processing as required or as the budget allows. The EX•BB 500 module fits all current 500 Series racks, including those from A Designs, API, Empirical Labs, Radial and Tonelux.

Aphex Chairman/CEO David Wiener stated, “Everyone at Aphex is really excited about where we’re heading. And it gets better! I promised that the best was yet to come. We’ve never sounded so good – and we’re going to keep rolling out the hits.”