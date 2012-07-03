Audio-Technica Names Ark Productions & Marketing as Its Rep of the Year

STOW, OH, June 28, 2012 — Audio-Technica, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless microphones, headphones and accessory products, has recognized Pine City, New York-based Ark Productions & Marketing as its Rep of the Year for the 2011/2012 fiscal year. The award was presented to Ark principal Tim Chamberlain by Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO, and Michael Edwards, A-T V.P. Professional Products. Also in attendance were John Cheese, A-T Territory Manager, Professional Products; Doug Swan, A-T Director of Sales & Marketing, MI/PRO Audio; and David Marsh, A-T Director of Sales & Marketing, Installed Sound & Broadcast. Ark Productions & Marketing sells Audio-Technica’s complete line of professional audio products in upstate New York.

Audio-Technica held the awards ceremony to honor its dedicated force of manufacturer’s representatives during the InfoComm Expo on June 13, 2012, at the prestigious Wynn Las Vegas. The A-T Rep of the Year recipient was congratulated for outstanding sales performance and bestowed with Audio-Technica’s beloved Samurai doll award. Ark Productions & Marketing was acknowledged for its consistent success in the areas of sales, marketing and customer service.

Michael Edwards said, “Ark Productions & Marketing is keenly dedicated to their customers and the brands they represent, which are among the best in the marketplace. We are extremely proud to have them take the top award in the fiscal year of 2012, and we look forward to their continued service to the A-T brand.”

